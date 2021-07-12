TORRINGTON — The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council’s first annual Litchfield Hills Creative Festival on Saturday, Aug. 14, in downtown Torrington will include artist vendors at Franklin Plaza, live music at Coe Memorial Park, open artist studios and many other activities.
A variety of local artists and artisans will hold booths at Franklin Plaza with art for sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Live music at the Main Stage in Coe Memorial Park is sponsored by Red Room Sound Studio and the Warner Theatre. The setlist will begin with performances by Mike Cobb, the Write Offs, and the Red Hots, and end with a headlining performance by Corey Glover of Living Color and Friends. The Warner Theatre will hold two early afternoon performances of The Stinky Cheese Man.
For full details about the festival, visit artsnwct.org/litchfield-hills-creative-festival.