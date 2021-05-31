LITCHFIELD — For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Litchfield Historical Society is opening its museums to in-person visitation, on June 24.
One new exhibition is: Antiquarian to Accredited: A Look Inside the Historical Society. This exhibition invites visitors to learn more about the institution while showcasing objects and stories from the point of view of the museum’s stakeholders. This includes past and present staff, board members, volunteers, community members, and exhibit contributors. Antiquarian to Accredited gives an insider’s perspective to how the Litchfield Historical Society collects, interprets, and shares community history.
Also opening on June 24 is Stitching Stories, which tells the story of quilt making in Litchfield from the 19th century to the present. Featuring five examples from the Society’s collection and one piece on loan from a local quilter, the exhibit examines the various stories told with needle and thread: stories of quilt makers and recipients, of patterns and materials, and of memories and identities. Stitching Stories will be on display in the Cunningham Gallery from June 24 to August 29.
Located at 7 South Street, The Litchfield Historical operates the Litchfield History Museum and the Tapping Reeve House and Litchfield Law School.
Starting June 24, both sites are open Thursday by appointment, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Litchfield History Museum and the Tapping Reeve House & Law School offer free admission, sponsored by Ericson Insurance Advisors. Visit litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 860 567 4501 for more information.