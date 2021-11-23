LITCHFIELD — A new popup shop has opened for business, filled to the brim with treasures just in time for the giving season.
Prime Finds Home for the Holidays, opened Nov. 20 at 760 Bantam Road.
Christina Emery, executive director of Prime Time House in Torrington, and Prime Time House board President Jeff Geddes were joined by a large group of volunteers for the opening.
“There was a line waiting for us to open this morning,” said Emery, whose Prime Time House provides services to disabled adults in Torrington including a clubhouse, employment, education and activities. “It’s been nonstop all day.”
State Rep. David Wilson, R-Litchfield, and his wife, Lynn, donated the use of their 1829 house for the shop this year. The nine-room house, next-door to Bantam Pizza, has hardwood floors and a fireplace below and a master bedroom and guest rooms above.
Each room is decorated with the hundreds of donated treasures. There’s a display of cut glass, full sets of china, glassware, pottery and cookbooks. Holiday decorations fill the tables; little corner displays are full of vases and bowls.
The walls are adorned with paintings and prints of all sizes, framed and ready to take home. Pieces of furniture also are for sale. In the dining room, a table is set for a holiday feast, including a cut-glass punchbowl and matching cups, a set of dishes, silverware and placemats.
There are also plenty of smaller, personal gifts, such as jewelry, stationery and baskets. Volunteers from area towns including Litchfield, Goshen, Morris and Torrington were there to wait on a continuous flow of customers throughout the day.
The store will have new stock every day, Emery said. Prime Finds is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Dec. 18, and is closed on Thanksgiving Day.
From Dec. 19-31, the store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; the store is closed Christmas Day.
All sales benefit the mission of Prime Time House. For information, go to www.facebook.com/primefindslitchfield.