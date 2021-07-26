LITCHFIELD — When Vita Muir first founded Litchfield Jazz Camp in 1997, she decided upfront that all students, no matter their financial situation, would be able to attend.
That was 25 years ago, and since then, the camp has not turned down a student for lack of funds, according to Muir.
Litchfield Jazz Camp opened its 25th anniversary season at The Frederick Gunn School in Washington on July 18. On July 31, there’ll be a performance by the Litchfield Jazz Festival, which will be livestreamed from noon-4:30 p.m. from Telefunken Soundstage in Windsor. It is free and can be viewed at litchfieldjazzfestival.com.
LJC was established through Litchfield Performing Arts, a nonprofit organization founded in 1981.
“Litchfield Performing Arts started in my living room,” said Muir, 78, a former Litchfield resident who now lives in Goshen.
For its first 20 years, LPA produced classical concerts, and when it outgrew Muir’s home, the venue was moved to various churches.
With help from a grant through the former Connecticut Commission on the Arts, Muir established the camp.
The camp started with 35 campers its first season and originally was held at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield. It moved several times as it continued to grow.
Aside from admission being noncompetitive, the camp is open to students of any level of ability, from age 13 up, as long as they play an instrument and can read music.
The camp receives funding from the federal and state governments as well as from foundations and private individuals. Prior to the pandemic, it also raised money through benefits.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the camp was held virtually last year. “This year because of COVID, we were lucky enough to have the camp at the Frederick Gunn School,” Muir said. “We worked out protocols that would keep children and the public safe.”
She added, however, that the camp this summer was restricted to two weeks (as opposed to four) and was boarding-only, with about 60 students enrolled. At its highest year, there were more than 400 campers per session. Campers come from all over the United States and the world.
When campers arrive at LJC, they audition for placement.
“The faculty matches them, rates their skill level, and then places them where they belong,” Muir said.
Campers are taught by professional musicians, and receive instruction on a wide assortment of musical instruments.
“This year, we had a vibraphone player who also plays the steelpans,” Muir said. Other instruments campers have played over the years include a euphonium, cello and French horn.
Aside from music instruction, campers have periods of downtime, getting a chance to play basketball, Frisbee and other activities. They also receive informal guidance in areas such as nutrition, exercise and getting into college.
The goal of the camp is not about the music on its own, according to Muir, but rather, “it’s about taking a young person and turning him into the best version of himself. The music is the vehicle by which we do this.”
Aside from establishing lifelong relationships, in many instances, campers end up working with their instructors professionally — years after their camp days have ended.
Alejandra Williams-Maneri, 22, has been coming to Litchfield Jazz Camp every year since she was 12.
“Coming to camp was the only time where I was surrounded by people my age and also older than me who were really dedicated, so that was a very special and unique environment to be a part of,” said Williams-Maneri, who lives in Massachusetts and plays piano. She’s a teaching assistant and eventually hopes to become a teacher at the camp.
She said what she loves most about camp is being “immersed in music all day.”
“There’s so much knowledge and information about music that is accessible to you all the time,” she said.
Muir said she hopes the camp continues into the future.
Toward that goal, she has established a fund with the Connecticut Community Foundation, and so far, it has two legacies — one from herself and another from a parent of a longtime camper.
“I hope to make it financially stable so that when I’m not here anymore, the whole enterprise continues,” Muir said.