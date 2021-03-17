Litchfield Jazz Camp offers virtual and in-person summer sessions

This summer, Litchfield Jazz Camp is offering both virtual and in-person options.
Registration has begun. The virtual camp runs from June 28 to July 2.
For the in-person camp, July 18-30, enrollment is limited to a maximum of 60 students. Drums are currently full, and there are only a few spaces for piano left.
The nonprofit Litchfield Performing Arts organization has been working alongside the administration at The Frederick Gunn School (formerly The Gunnery) to make the camp happen and to finalize a plan for the safe return to the campus at 22 Kirby Road, Washington. For those who need financial aid, the scholarship application deadline is April 1.
For registration and more information, visit litchfieldjazzcamp.com/camp-registration. For questions, call 860-361-6285.
Litchfield Performing Arts offers a virtual enrichment program this April. Information about the spring semester camp can be found at eventbrite.com/e/litchfield-jazz-camp-spring-semester-tickets-136718565911. Fees are $195-$350.