Litchfield Jazz Camp spring courses Saturdays from April 10-May 15.

LITCHFIELD — The spring semester of Litchfield Jazz Camp programs are offered for beginner through advanced students, ages 13 through adults, and will run for six weeks on Saturdays from April 10 to May 15.
The interactive virtual enrichment programs include master classes, special interest topics, and theory lessons. Students can register for all courses or can choose among the offerings. For information about financial assistance, contact Tegan Ryan at tegan@litchfieldjazzfest.com.
The spring semester programs take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with master classes/special interest topics from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Costs range from $195 to $350.
Master classes/special interest topics:
April 10: Jazz History with Andrew Hadro; the jazz behind pop and pop culture
April 17: Master Class & Q&A with Luques Curtis
April 24: Jazz History with Andrew Hadro; how the big band became the big band
May 1: Tips and Tricks to Ear Training with Kris Allen
May 8: Jazz History with Andrew Hadro; jazz and video game music with special guest, Patrick Bartley
May 15: Master Class & Q&A with Jen Allen
For prices and registration, go to eventbrite.com/e/litchfield-jazz-camp-spring-semester-tickets-136718565911.
Registration for the summer Litchfield Jazz Camp has begun. For information about the nonprofit group run by Litchfield Performing Arts Inc., visit litchfieldjazzcamp.com or call 860-361-6285.