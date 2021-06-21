LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Jazz Festival will mark its 26th anniversary with a livestreamed full day of top flight music from Telefunken Soundstage, on July 31. The festival will be available to the public free of charge, from noon to 6 p.m.
The lineup begins with “Beautiful Ballads” by the Albert Rivera/Andrew Hadro Sextet, fronted by two sax men, Rivera on tenor, alto and soprano saxophones and Hadro on baritone sax.
As a performer, Rivera has regularly appeared in his hometown of New York in venues like Zinc Bar, Smalls Jazz Club, Blue Note, and others. He performs in venues throughout the United States.
His collaborators in the past have included Don Braden, Jimmy Greene, Claudio Roditi, and Avery Sharpe.
Baritone saxophonist Andrew Hadro is a performer, composer and band leader based in Brooklyn. He has been Litchfield Jazz Camp’s technical director, a faculty member since 2006, and more recently, co-director of operations.
As curator of JazzBariSax.com, he provides resources and news to baritone saxophonists all over the world.
The group’s pianist, Carmen Staaf, is pianist and musical director for NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater and was a member of a select quintet at Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance, where she received her master’s degree.
The bass player is Zwelake-Duma Bell le Pere, who received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from New England Conservatory.
The singer is Melinda Rodriquez, who received her undergraduate degree from the Frost School of Music. She has performed with Michael Feinstein and Jane Monheit and frequently appeared with the late Kevin Mahogany.
The 26th annual Litchfield Jazz Festival is dedicated to Mario Pavone, master bassist and composer, and educator who died May 15 at age 80. Pavone was vice president of the Litchfield Performing Arts.
The Litchfield Jazz Festival is sponsored by Litchfield jazz members and by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Connecticut Department of Economic Development’s Office of the Arts, and DownBeat Magazine.
For full lineup and details, please visit litchfieldjazzfest.com