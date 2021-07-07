LITCHFIELD — The Oliver Wolcott Library in Litchfield is offering the following summer events:
Live Zoom event: Monday Scholars
The Scientific Wonder of Birds, Mondays: 1 to 2:30 p.m., July 12–Aug. 16
Millions of people around the world engage in the organized activity of birding, and countless more enjoy casually watching our avian neighbors in their daily activities. But beyond what we can observe on the surface, birds are phenomenally interesting—and often extremely surprising—in their biology, physiology, aerodynamics, and their multifaceted behavioral adaptations, an announcement said.
Live Zoom event: Shoes Through the Decades with Karen Antonowicz, Wednesday, July 14 from 2-3 p.m.
The class will explore the evolution of shoes from the reign of Queen Victoria through the decades of the 20th century. Discover the changes that occurred in footwear for women and men of the 19th and 20th centuries, emphasizing the influences that precipitated these changes.
Space-tacular Saturday Storytimes
Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m., outdoors at OWL
July 10-Aug. 7, Registration is required for each session
For babies/toddlers/preschoolers/kindergarteners and their families.
The library can host up to 15 families for each outdoor storytime. Every family will have a designated outdoor area where they can sit together and unmask for the duration of the program.
Saturday, July 10: Stars
Enjoy books & songs about stars and complete a star craft.
Saturday, July 17: Planets
Enjoy books & songs about planets & make a planet mobile.
Saturday, July 24: The Moon
Enjoy books & songs about the moon and make a poster of the moon's phases using oreos - yum!
Saturday, July 31: The Sun
Enjoy books & songs about the sun and make a rainbow mobile.
Saturday, August 7: Space Travel
Enjoy books & songs about space travel and create your own rocket.
For more information and to register, visit the Oliver Wolcott Library’s website at www.owlibrary.org and click on “Programs & Events – Children’s Current Events.”
Oliver Wolcott Library is at 160 South Street, P.O. Box 187, Litchfield. For more information, call
860-567-8030 or visit OWLIBRARY.ORG and click on "Programs & Events." To attend the events, click on the Zoom link on our website at the time of the event or click on the registration link.