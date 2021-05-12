LITCHFIELD — On May 22, Litchfield Health & Wellness Resources, a nonprofit organization, will hold an antiques appraisal event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Community House, 23 South St. in Litchfield.
Tickets may be purchased online at litchfieldhwr.org. Each ticketholder may bring up to three items. The cost is $10 for one item, $10 for a second item, $5 for a third item. Limited walk-in opportunities may be possible on the day of the event. Current COVID protocols will be followed, including masks when indoors.