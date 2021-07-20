LITCHFIELD — White Memorial Conservation Center offers the following calendar of events. For all programs, pre-registration and pre-payment is required (if applicable). Visit whitememorialcc.org or call 860-567-0857 to register.
July 24: Crusading for bats
Help Gerri Griswold celebrate 29 years of crusading for bat. The festivities begin with bat-themed cupcakes and lemonade in the Activity Shed and a bat chat with Gerri Griswold and her bat AmBATsador, Rex, a Big Brown Bat. Then, as darkness sets in, count a bat colony as it emerges from the Green Barn. Event is 7 p.m. and is free.
July 31: Volcanos with Tom Alena
A new volcano in Iceland is erupting. This presentation dives deep into the earth’s interior to take a look at what causes volcanic eruptions and why they differ. Look at rock and ash samples brought back from Iceland, and explode a few homemade volcanos for some educational entertainment. Event is at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom. It’s free for members and $10 for others.
Aug. 4, 11, 18: Yoga in the Garden with Judith Ehrman-Shapiro
In the garden behind the White Memorial museum, practice gentle, Vinyasa yoga. Listen to the birds, feel the morning breezes, and celebrate the warmth of the summer sun. Class will be followed by a brief guided meditation. This is an all levels, all ages program and requires no prior yoga or meditation experience. The class is from 8-9 a.m. Please bring a mat and water (sunscreen/bug repellent if desired). Each class is $10 (with $1 of each going to White Memorial).
Covid/payment protocol: Please wear a mask into and out of class. Mats must be at least six feet from one another. When class starts, masks may be removed for practice. Please do not attend class if not feeling well. Payment may be exchanged without touch through Venmo (to @Judith-Ehrman-Shapiro). Other forms of payment include cash, check, and credit card. The teacher may not have change, so please bring exact amount.
Judith Ehrman-Shapiro, PhD, BC-DMT, NCC, RYT is a board-certified movement therapist, nationally certified counselor, and a registered yoga teacher. She was a 29-year employee of Waterbury Hospital, and currently operates the Evolving Center, a private practice, in Winsted.
Aug. 7
Emerald Ash Borer, Spotted Lanternfly and Asian Longhorned Beetle with Dr. Claire Rutledge
Invasive plants and animals have been a fact of life in North America and worldwide since people began to travel. The pace of introductions has only increased as transportation becomes faster and trade increases, an announcement said. Claire Rutledge from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station introduces participants to several “unwanteds”: Emerald Ash Borer, Asian Long-horned Beetle, and Spotted Lantern Fly. The time is 10 a.m. and the class is free on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Aug. 12: Virtual Nature’s Nursery
This program is on Zoom one Thursday per month for children 3-6 years old. Every session will include a story featuring wild animals and then an up-close encounter with a live animal. Class is 4-4:30 p.m. Space is limited. The day before each session, participants will receive an email with the Zoom link. Members: $5/session, others: $8/session
Aug. 14: An Evening of Jazz with South Lake Jazz
Bring a picnic and BYOB. There will be jazz standards from the American Songbook and more. South Lake is: Jon Concilio: Double Bass, Brendan Walsh: Guitar, Mik Mitnik: Drums, and Allan Becker: Soprano, Alto, and Tenor Sax, Flute, and Keyboards. It’s from 7-9 p.m. in the Activity Shed. Tickets are $10.
Aug. 17 – 23: Museum Children Free Week
Courtesy of Tara and Arthur Diedrick, Honoring Ann and Arthur Diedrick. There is free admission to children ages 12 and under when accompanied by an adult.
Aug. 21: Moonset/Sunrise Hike Up Apple Hill with Leo and Gerri
Leo Kulinski, Jr and Gerri Griswold lead participants up the Apple Hill trail to witness the (almost) full Sturgeon Moon setting while the sun rises in its wake. There is no better place to observe the close of night and welcoming of a new day than at the top of Apple Hill, the announcement said. This event is free but donations will be accepted. This hike is limited to 15 participants. 4:30 a.m. Meet at the Apple Hill Trail Head off
East Shore Road. Please register by calling 860-567-0857 or register online by visiting whitememorialcc.org. In the event of questionable weather, please call the Conservation Center by 4 p.m. on Aug. 20 for an update.
Aug. 27: Star Party
This astronomy program is organized by members of the Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club and the Mattatuck Astronomical Society. Weather permitting, there will be star gazing after the program. The time is 8 p.m. in the, A. B. Ceder Room. Masks are required in the Ceder Room. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are invited to bring their own telescope or binoculars. The event is free. Donations will be accepted to help defray the Conservation Center’s programming expenses, the announcement said.
Aug. 28: Meet the North American Porcupine with Nicole Morin, Biologist, The Wild Center and Gerri Griswold
Wildlife Biologist Nicole Morin returns from The Wild Center in Tupper Lake, NY. Visit www.wildcenter.org with Stickly, a North American Porcupine. Learn all about this rodent in a one hour presentation that covers everything from world porcupine species to adaptations diet and habitat and range of this unusual mammal. This is at 10 a.m. on Zoom and free for members. $10 for others.