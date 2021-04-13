Litchfield nonprofits to host virtual talk Sunday on human trafficking

LITCHFIELD —The League of Women Voters of Litchfield County will partner with the Litchfield Historical Society to offer a virtual talk called “Human Trafficking: A Victim Service Provider Perspective,” on April 18 at 4 p.m.
The speaker will be Alicia Kinsman, an immigration attorney who provides technical assistance and support for the legal immigration program at the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI), which serves over 3,000 clients each year, an announcement said. She also works as staff attorney for Project Rescue, CIRI’s anti-human trafficking program, and provides legal representation in immigration matters to victims of human trafficking and other crimes.
Kinsman will address the fundamentals of human trafficking, a euphemism for the crime of modern-day slavery. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), in 2016, at any given time, 40.3 million people were enslaved. And in 2020, CIRI worked with nearly 100 survivors of this crime in Connecticut, the announcement said. She will discuss the seriousness of this crime, the many forms it can take, and the important role that everyone can play in identifying and serving victims, the announcement said.
To sign up to join the session, go to registration@LitchfieldHistoricalSociety.org and a Zoom link will be sent.