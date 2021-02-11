LITCHFIELD — About 30 people attended the live cooking demonstration class, “From Wisdom’s Table: Noodles,” at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center in Litchfield.
Chef Margaret Jacobs, the food director at Wisdom House and a Graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, worked at the United Nations Plaza Hotel in New York City and has over 30 years of cooking, baking and business experience in the culinary arts. She is also the former owner of Hannah’s Catering & Bakery in Litchfield.
Noodles of choice, cooked
One pork tenderloin sliced very thin, seasoned with two tablespoons of grated fresh ginger
4 T of toasted sesame oil
4 T of sunflower oil
3 cloves of chopped garlic
Pinch of red pepper flakes
6 Whole baby bok choy cut in half or 2 cups of chopped bok choy
4 T of rice vinegar
4 T of tamari (soy sauce)
1/4 cup of sliced scallions
1 red pepper, thinly sliced
Parsley, chopped
Sauté quickly the thinly sliced pork with garlic and sesame oil, red pepper and red pepper flakes. Remove from the pan.
Add the sunflower oil to the pan to sauté the bok choy. Add rice vinegar and Tamari, sliced scallions and some parsley. Add pork and cooked noodles and season. Toss lightly.