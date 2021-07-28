LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Republican Town Caucus has endorsed 19 candidates to run in the Nov. 2 municipal election.

The endorsements, made at the Litchfield Republican Town Caucus, held at the Litchfield Firehouse on July 27, are:

First Selectperson: Daniel Martineau

Selectperson: Christine Harding, Jon Torrant

Town Treasurer: Fran Carpentier

Tax Collector: Helen Bunnell

Town Clerk: Lisa Losee

Board of Finance: Patty Dauten, Elliot Feussenich

ALT Board of Finance: Roland Greenwood, Matt Tobin

Board of Education: Wayne Shuhi,

Stephan Krucker, Julie Gloeckner

Board of Assessment Appeals: Steve Ardussi

Planning & Zoning: Max McIntire,

John Cox, Pete Dauten

ALT Planning & Zoning: Guy Cunninghm, Norman A. Sauer

