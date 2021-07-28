LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Republican Town Caucus has endorsed 19 candidates to run in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
The endorsements, made at the Litchfield Republican Town Caucus, held at the Litchfield Firehouse on July 27, are:
First Selectperson: Daniel Martineau
Selectperson: Christine Harding, Jon Torrant
Town Treasurer: Fran Carpentier
Tax Collector: Helen Bunnell
Town Clerk: Lisa Losee
Board of Finance: Patty Dauten, Elliot Feussenich
ALT Board of Finance: Roland Greenwood, Matt Tobin
Board of Education: Wayne Shuhi,
Stephan Krucker, Julie Gloeckner
Board of Assessment Appeals: Steve Ardussi
Planning & Zoning: Max McIntire,
John Cox, Pete Dauten
ALT Planning & Zoning: Guy Cunninghm, Norman A. Sauer