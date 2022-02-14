Litchfield’s 66th District legislator, David T. Wilson, won’t seek re-election in November

LITCHFIELD — State Rep. David T. Wilson, R-66, will not seek a fourth term in office.
It’s a campaign promise he made when he was first elected to the district nearly six years ago.
“I said I would only serve three terms, and I’m fulfilling that,” he said this week. “But the main reason is that I’ll be 76 in November. We have to wake up to our own mortality; God willing, I’ve got a lot of time to enjoy my retirement, and I’m going to do that now.”
A new Republican candidate, Karen Reddington-Hughes of Woodbury, is stepping in to run for the 66th District, Wilson said.
“When I announced my retirement, I introduced Karen, who’s from Woodbury,” he said. “She is a second-term selectman on the Board of Selectmen, and has been very active over the years. She’s a 30-year resident, owns a business, co-founded the Chamber of Commerce in Woodbury, and is very involved with tourism. She was one of the creators of the state’s antique trail. She’s a very sharp lady.”
During his nearly three terms in office, Wilson’s priority has always been his constituents, he said. The 66th House District includes of Bethlehem, Litchfield, Morris, Warren and Woodbury.
“I’ve been asked what my accomplishments were before, and it’s probably not the answer anyone would expect,” he said. “I’m a believer that less government is more and unlike some of my colleagues, who think about more government, I did everything I could to go with ‘less is more.’ There may not be a particular bill that comes to mind ... my biggest accomplishment was constituent service.
“I answer every phone call and every email, and listen to people’s needs,” he said. “You get very few people who say, ‘I think you should introduce a bill about this or that’ but I get people saying they’re having trouble with their unemployment claim during COVID-19, or a parent with concerns about their children and their school; or an issue with the Department of Motor Vehicles. It’s more about service, than about making more laws that we don’t need when we’re not enforcing the ones on the books. I’ve just tried to help people.”
As he continues to work for the towns he serves, Wilson believes Connecticut is in “a precarious state.”
“Unlike what you hear in the media, about the great strides the present governor has made with our rainy day funds, etc., I have to say that it’s about how much revenue we can raise, not how much money we can spend,” he said. “I think the pandemic has compounded our problems in many ways, and we won’t see the results for a number of years.”
He said he is worried about the impact of lost funding, once funding programs like the American Rescue Plan Act and other monies end.
“Watch out in 2024, when all the federal assistance dries up,” he said. “The things that will come up due to a lack of ARPA funding will be things like new hires. Benefits and salaries will have to go up for those, and debt service is going up because there’s more borrowing going on. There’s always unintended consequences.”
Wilson said that because 2022 is an election year, legislators aren’t speaking up about what they really want.
Unfortunately, we’re talking about politics, and this is an election year,” he said. “If I were running again, I probably wouldn’t be talking like this right now. To be elected, you have to get votes. You have to draw votes from a broad spectrum of political ideology (the Working Families Party, Independents, Democrats and Republicans), and when you’re in that campaign mode, it’s very difficult to call a spade a spade and get reelected.”
The outcome of November’s elections will set the tone for the next two years, he said.
“What I’m hearing is people are mad about a lot of things; public safety, education, health care; there’s a number of things people are upset about. It remains to be seen who’s going to get elected and who’s not.”