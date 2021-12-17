LITCHFIELD — Carlos Perez became executive chef of @The Corner two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Perez, who is a Woodbury native and had operated the La Palette bakery in Watertown for 13 years.
“Everything was so up in the air,” Perez said. “I wanted to do whatever I could at home.”
Perez became part of a team that recently won best restaurant in the west region of the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s CRAzies awards.
“It’s still hasn’t even set in yet. It makes everyone speechless around here,” Perez said. “The team we have is absolutely wonderful. We have the perfect crew. The back of the house is so passionate about the food. The front of the house cares so much about the customers. And we have the two best owners to work for. Just having that support between all of us and getting the award was breathtaking.”
Perez said his mom taught him how to bake when he was 8 years old. He dove deep into working with pastries, learning at the French Culinary Institute in Manhattan. Halfway through operating his bakery, Perez shifted to broaden his culinary skills.
“Both of my parents are artists. It’s art. You’re creating something,” Perez said. “The thing I love about cooking is you get to actually make people happy by doing it. You get to see the finished results not only in the product, but the people. I always thought that was satisfying.”
As executive chef of @The Corner, Perez said he’s always looking to add twists to classic dishes.
“On top of that, I want to expand people’s palate and open them up to new things with different ingredients and different styles of cooking,” Perez said. “I was trained classically French, but I’m half Cuban, so there’s a Spanish background. There’s a lot of Asian influence.”
Perez also recently participated on the Food Network show Guy’s Grocery Games, hosted by Guy Fieri. It was a whirlwhid couple of days, he said.
“It was a ton of fun. It was a little stressful,” Perez said. “I flew out there ... and competed at 5 a.m. the next morning. That was a 12-hour day and flew back the next day. It was super humbling. All those guys are great. Guy Fieri is exactly as he’s on TV.”
Even though the cooking was under pressure, Perez said he felt more comfortable with that than the hours of post-competition interviews he had to do for the show.
But the hardest thing might have been deciding what to cook for each challenge.
“It’s ridiculous. It’s a brand new market that they just built during COVID,” Perez said of the show’s set. “They have every ingredient in the world you can possibly imagine. They have every sort of product.”
Back in Litchfield, Perez said he’s excited about the future of @The Corner, and the new taco restaurant they’ve opened, ATC South St.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing,” Perez said.