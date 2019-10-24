Litchfield’s Wisdom House center to hold ‘art-feast’ workshops

LITCHFIELD — Wisdom House Spiritual Retreat & Conference Center will hold the first in an ongoing series of art-feast workshops from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 2, according to the center.
The workshop will be presented by members of M.O.S.S., or Mom’s Open Studio Series, art educator Anna Ramirez and artist and art therapist, Briah Luckey, the center said in a release.
The inaugural Nov. 2 workshop will be “centered on the inspired making of compassion flags and ritual cloths, plus other free-form projects that can bring new life and joy into a mom’s days,” according to the center.
M.O.S.S. is “a positive mom’s community for art that strives to inspire through creativity, offer relaxation through meditation, and the ability to recharge through a community of like-minded moms.”
“When a mom experiences her creativity,” Luckey said in the release, “she tends to feel more inspired and present. When she fills up her personal well of emotional and spiritual strength, it is easier for her to fill the well of her family and friends.”
Also according to the center, Luckey “is an artist and art therapist who describes her art-making as a practice for cultivating presence is her passion. Her experience as a mother and an art therapist at the Yale- New Haven Children’s Hospital led her to develop her transformative women’s art groups. Through them, she gently guides women into their creativity, supporting them in authentic self-expression with curiosity and compassion.”
Further, Ramirez, is an “educator and workshop leader who worked at Yale Divinity School for 18 years as dean of admissions and financial aid. For the past six years, she has been an entrepreneur bringing her passion for cultural change and transformation through emotional intelligence, social-emotional learning, and creative art-making.”
Wisdom House, a ministry of the Daughters of Wisdom, is an interfaith Retreat and Conference Center located in rural Litchfield that is open to the public and “presents programs and workshops year-round that celebrate the sacred in everyday life, the arts and ecology,” the release said.
“The Daughters of Wisdom originated in 18th Century France and founded the U.S. Province in 1949 with the purchase of the former Spruce Brook Farm in East Litchfield. Originally, the Wisdom House property was used as a Convent and Novitiate.”
The $60 fee for the Nov. 2 workshop at Wisdom House Spiritual Retreat and Conference Center, 229 East Litchfield Road will include lunch and childcare, the center said. Scholarship money is available to participants via a grant from the Daughters of Wisdom.
To learn more, and to register, visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or email program director Bonnie Mis at bonnie@wisdomhouse.org.