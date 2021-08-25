Litchfield sixth county to have ‘high transmission’ rate of COVID-19

Six of Connecticut’s eight counties now have “high” transmission rates of the coronavirus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Litchfield County is the most recent area to join the growing list. The county has a case rate of 108 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, the CDC says.
The county reported 195 new coronavirus cases this past week, according to the CDC.
Almost 65 percent of the 180,000 people in Litchfield County are fully vaccinated, and 71 percent have had at least one dose, according to data from the CDC.
Litchfield joined Fairfield, Hartford, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties in the worrisome status.
New London County has the highest case rate in the state with almost 143 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.
To be considered a “high” transmission rate, counties have to have 100 cases or more per 100,000 people. The CDC recommends these areas implement “significant measures” to “limit contact” between people.
Windham and Tolland counties are the two remaining areas with “substantial” transmission rates, according to the CDC.
Tolland County has the lowest transmission rate in Connecticut at 89.6 cases per 100,000 people. Windham County has almost 97 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the CDC.