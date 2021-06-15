LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Town Facilities Review Committee will hold three informational meetings in June to report the results of the town facilities survey, review the condition of the Litchfield Town Hall, the Bantam Town Hall Annex (formerly the Bantam School), and the Litchfield Intermediate School, and hear public comments about the future utilization of its town buildings.
The three meetings will be on Wednesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. in the Litchfield Firehouse, 258 West St., Litchfield, Thursday, June 24 in the Northfield Firehouse, 12 Knife Shop Road, Northfield, and Tuesday, June 29 at the Bantam Borough Hall, 890 Bantam Road.
The Town Facilities Review Committee was formed by the Board of Selectmen in March of 2020 to review and evaluate future town facility needs, and to recommend the most efficient use of the current Town Hall Annex, the Litchfield Intermediate School, and any other underutilized Town-owned property, an announcement said. It is charged with determining configuration and conceptual designs and cost estimates for potential renovations, new construction, and operational costs. It is required to hold public hearings before making its final recommendation to the Board of Selectmen.
For more information, please contact Sam Olmstead, chair of the committee at Skolmstead.ct@gmail.com, or call 203-410-0764