Litchfield: Virtual ‘Lent Choir’ forming

LITCHFIELD — A virtual “Lent Choir” is forming through Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center with the first class meeting being held on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. and running Thursday evenings through March 25. The choir is under the direction of Marguerite Mullee, Ph.D.
This program of sacred choral music, scripture readings, and poetry was developed by Dr. Mullee and features music by Mozart, Gibbons, Palestrina and others. All varieties of singers are welcome.
Dr. Mullee is a conductor, singer and lecturer. She is a graduate of Columbia University where she earned a doctorate in conducting and vocal pedagogy. She currently serves as professor of liturgical music and sacred art at Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell. She also offers workshops in liturgical music and chant. She is a recipient of the Statement of Recognition for Musical Excellence in Connecticut from Gov. M. Jodi Rell.
The cost for the series is $60. To register or for more information, visit www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163, or email: programs@wisdomhouse.org.