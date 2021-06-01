Litchfield: Voice of Art to host outdoor show

LITCHFIELD — The Voice of Art holding its first outdoor juried fine art show, “Litchfield Art Festival” in June and August.
The event will take place in two parts:
Part I is at The Litchfield Inn: June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Part II is at Goshen Fairgrounds Aug. 28 - 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The goal of the event is to provide meaningful integration of fine arts and community-building activities to the residents of the Litchfield Hills and surrounding towns.
The Voice of Art (TVOA) is a nonprofit art organization dedicated to creating art experiences that enrich the lives of Greater Litchfield and Connecticut residents throughout the state.
TVOA will invite fine artists, through the jurying processes, whose art demonstrates creativity and originality. This event will provide them with opportunities to build their own marketing strategies for lucrative, direct sales to continue their career development, especially during this time of challenge, an announcement said. In response to COVID-19, TVOA will organize this live art event in a hybrid venue – both in-person and virtual –to reach a broader audience and ensure the public health and safety while encouraging optimal participation by delivering interactive, digital excursions for viewers, the announcement said.
There is a $7,500 crowdfunding campaign to receive a matching grant from Sustainable CT’s Community Match Fund. The fund will cover the basic cost of the event promotional publicity, rental cost for event places, equipment, as well as temporary workers/volunteers’ expenses.
To learn more about The Voice of Art, visit: www.TheVoiceofArt.org