Litchfield: Yale law professor to speak on filibuster and more

LITCHFIELD — The League of Women Voters of Litchfield County will partner with the Litchfield Historical Society to offer an online talk called “The Filibuster: Rule 22, Catch 22, and Election 22” on Sunday, May 23, at 4 p.m.
To sign up to join the Zoom session, go to registration@LitchfieldHistoricalSociety.org and the link will be sent.
The speaker will be Professor Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University, where he teaches constitutional law at both Yale College and Yale Law School.
Amar’s work has won awards from both the American Bar Association and the Federalist Society, and he has been cited by Supreme Court justices across the spectrum in more than 40 cases. He regularly testifies before Congress at the invitation of both parties, and in surveys of judicial citations and/or scholarly citations.
Amar will explain his preferred version of the so-called “nuclear option” by which a simple Senate majority may modify or eliminate the Senate’s entrenched filibuster practice.
He is the author of more than a 100 law review articles and several books, including “The Bill of Rights, America’s Constitution” and his latest, “The Words That Made Us: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840,” which is due out this month and will be available at the historical society.