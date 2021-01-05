Litchfield: Zoom talk on U.S Supreme Court on Jan. 24.

LITCHFIELD — The League of Women Voters of Litchfield County will partner with the Litchfield Historical Society to offer a Zoom talk on the state of the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 24 at 3 p.m..
Participants can sign up at www.registration@LitchfieldHistoricalSociety.org, and a link will be sent to them.
The speaker will be Stephen McGrath, who will address President Trump’s appointments to the Supreme Court and discuss how these appointments might change the alliances on the Court, how they are likely to impact future decisions and what these appointments mean for the elderly, women, and minorities.
Where the country is headed now is what McGrath will try to clarify, according to the press release.
McGrath, a retired adjunct professor of history at Central Connecticut State University, taught courses in American history and European revolutions. Previously, he had been department head of history in the West Hartford and New Milford public schools. He is co-author of “The First Congregational Church of Woodbury, Connecticut: 350 Years of Faith, Fellowship, and Service.”
He and his wife were 18-year residents of Litchfield before their move to Avon in 2016.