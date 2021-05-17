Little Free Library in Morris donates 200 children’s books

MORRIS — Rose Buckens, founder of Little Free Library at StoneHill in Morris, recently donated 200 children’s books to a group called Waterbury Reads.
Waterbury Reads is under the auspices of a nonprofit organization called Spirit of Waterbury.
Co-Director Stephanie Cummings said, “We started out very organically, obtaining grants to purchase new books, and it expanded into collections of gently used and new books. My co-directors, Kelly Pinho and Tina Agati, and I, with the help of some incredible volunteers, visit locations where children are most likely to already be. We understand that while we have a wonderful library, not all children have access. We visit places like Girls, Inc., Boys and Girls Club, Inc., PAL, and Staywell to distribute our books. We also set up at City of Waterbury events like Winter is the Pits, Mardi Gross (Halloween), and The Gathering since we know families are going to be there. I would estimate that we have collected over 50,000 books that are then distributed to local children.”
Since the pandemic upended the group’s typical distribution, it began a StoryWalk project in which deconstructed books were affixed to lawn signs and placed in town parks.
Cummings said, “We rotated the stories through multiple parks to allow families a free, socially distant way to access new stories. With the generosity of the Elisha Leavenworth Foundation, we are able to install two permanent StoryWalks later this year. We will continue the lawn sign size versions as pop ups.”
For more details on Little Free Library at StoneHill, contact on Facebook Little Free Library at StoneHill.