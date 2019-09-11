LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Patriots and a number of other organizations held a Living History Day Saturday on the green, drawing families to take part in a day of ceremonies, demonstrations, games and other activities.
Litchfield is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year. Because some of its citizenry were participants in the Revolutionary War, the Patriots group made it the theme of the celebration, honoring residents such as Oliver Wolcott and Benjamin Tallmadge.
The Litchfield Patriots are a group of volunteer citizens who say they are “eager to share the rich history of this Revolutionary town” with the community and visitors.
Participants included the local American Legion and VFW posts, the Litchfield Historical Society, St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge, local churches, the Litchfield Lions Club, and costumed reenactors of famous Revolutionary War figures from Litchfield, along with Children of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mattatuck Drum Band.
The 300th anniversary celebration began in May and continues to the end of the year. For information, https://www.inlitchfield.com/300 https://www.litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org/litchfieldat300/ , or call 860-567-4501.