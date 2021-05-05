TORRINGTON — Four local restaurants is teaming up with St. John Paul the Great Academy in May, continuing “Takeout Tuesdays.”
On three Tuesdays in May (and one Wednesday), a different local restaurant is donating a portion of the proceeds from its takeout orders made between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to the academy, a Catholic elementary school for pre-k through grade 8 students.
Participating restaurants in May include:
May 11: Bohemian Pizza and Tacos, 342 Bantam Road, Litchfield, 860-567-3980, bohemianpizzaandtacos.com;
May 18: Da Capo Ristorante Italiano, 625 Torrington Road, Litchfield, 860-482-6246, dacapolitchfield.com;
May 25 (Wednesday): Edison Grill, 178 Birge Park Road, Harwinton, 860-485-1401, edisongrill.com.
Participating on May 4 was Pizza Palace, 7 Griswold Street, Torrington, 860-482-3006, facebook.com/pizzapalacect.
“We began this partnership in November and plan to feature a restaurant a week throughout the school year and beyond,” said Gina Scherbner, a board member and organizer of the effort.
Takeout Tuesdays are sponsored in May by Blondin Law Office LLC and Mulberry Electrical Contractors LLC. For more information, call the restaurants or the academy at 860-489-4177.