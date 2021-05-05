Low vision center now at Sky Top Plaza in Torrington

TORRINGTON — The Lions Low Vision Center is now located at the Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network office at the Sky Top Plaza, 1012 East Main Street. The service is provided by appointment by registered occupational therapist Michelle Whitford.
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and the Lions Low Vision Centers of Hartford and Litchfield counties partner together to provide free medical and financial support to those affected by assessing their sight limitations.
“Low vision affects over two-thirds of adults over 65 years of age. It’s our goal to ensure that older adults with low vision are able to maintain their independence and experience quality of life.” Whitford said.
Macular degeneration, glaucoma, or history of stroke or diabetes are the most common medical conditions causing low vision, a hospital announcement said. Simple tasks may become more difficult and frustration often occurs with low vision. Although low vision can’t be corrected, there are many ways to make daily tasks easier, the announcement said.
For more information, call 860-496-0046.