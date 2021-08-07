LITCHFIELD — State police are investigating an “active shooter incident” on the Litchfield Green Saturday night, according to the Connecticut State Police blog.
Troopers said preliminary reports indicated Troop L in Litchfield “received reports of an active shooter on the Litchfield Green on Route 202” around 5:18 p.m.
“At this time the suspect has been detained and there is no continuous threat to the public. The suspect fired multiple shots into the air. There were no injuries reported and the suspect was transported to an area hospital for mental health issue,” police said.
Route 202, initially closed during the incident, has since reopened, police said.
“Charges are pending. There is no more information at this time. If any more updates become available it will be disseminated appropriately,” police said.