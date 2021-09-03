WARREN — There were 125 campers and staff who attended ASAP!’s 20th annual Summer Camp at Warren Woods.
ASAP!’s summer arts camp, which ran July 26-Aug. 6, provided an outdoor, hands-on experience in visual arts, theater movement, dance, gardening, circus arts and rhythm, with the 2021-22 theme of community, an announcement said. Campers aged 6 through 17 explored the communities found in nature as well as the communities they are part of in their daily lives, an announcement about the nonprofit said.
This year’s camp was funded in part by a grant from the Connecticut State Department of Education, The Maurice Sendak Foundation, Union Savings Bank Foundation, Eversource Energy, and a Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation grant made possible by the Northwest Connecticut Philanthropy Fund, Borghesi Family Fund, and Edwin M. Stone and Edith H. Stone Fund.
For more information, visit asapct.org.