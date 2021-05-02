While most, if not all, local parades were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, many Litchfield County towns are giving the green light to hold their Memorial Day parade or other events.
Towns and cities will have different ceremonies and other ways to honor the memory of the fallen. .
Torrington’s Memorial Day parade will kick off is at 9:30 a.m. from the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The parade will proceed down Main Street and conclude at Coe Memorial Park. A ceremony to honor and remember fallen heroes and members of the armed forces will conclude the event. A roll call of the names of the deceased veterans and the Bell Ringing ceremony will be available to view on the city of Torrington website, torringtonct.org.
The American Legion will host a gathering on the Center Green. The Town of Litchfield has arranged to have a C-130 Flyover at approximately 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31. Also, the Litchfield First Artillery will be planning their traditional celebration where they fire their cannon 13 times in recognition of the original 13 colonies. townoflitchfield.org.
The town will have its traditional parade event, though it will be scaled back. It will begin at 10 a.m. and take 45 minutes. There will be a speaker, someone who will play taps, and fifth-graders who will read Gettysburg Address.
The Bridgwater Volunteer Fire Department lays a wreath on a memorial on the Bridgewater Green and Scouts will be in attendance. bridgewater-ct.gov
There will be a Veterans Parade, a chicken-in-a-box drive thru dinner, a recipient of the Stephen Reich Award for Exceptional Citizenship and the Lions Club Lobster sale. All events will be in person and outdoors.
Attendees are encouraged to distance or wear a mask. The lobster sale is on Saturday at the Riverwalk Pavilion and all other events are on Monday. Washington CT |
The Harwinton American Legion Post 137 will be holding a Memorial Day parade and ceremony. The parade will step off from the Harwinton fairgrounds at on Locust Road at 2 p.m. on Memorial Day. The ceremony will take place following the parade at the town green at the intersection of South Rd and CT Rte. 4. There will be a low-level flyover of a CT ANG C-130 over the green and down South Road. Organizations wishing to participate in the parade should contact Maddy Marzullo at 860-689-4395. For all other information, contact Gary Schaff (master of ceremonies/post commander) at 860-485-1166. State/Town-issued COVID-19 safety protocols at the time of the parade will be in place. Harwinton CT.
Winsted’s Memorial Day activities including a brief parade conducted by the VFW at 11:30 a.m. and remarks to be held in East End Park following at approximately noon. townofwinchester.org.
More information can be found on the towns’ websites.