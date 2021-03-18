Map: Here are the worst potholes readers reported in CT

There’s nothing quite like the jarring feeling of going straight over a giant pothole in the road.
To help readers avoid that bumpy sensation, we asked them about the craters that populate their local roadways. Here’s what they had to say.
Of more than 30 responses to Hearst Connecticut Media’s survey, the highest number of the pothole complaints were reported in Danbury and New Haven.
In Danbury, potholes were reported on Shore Road, Corn Tassle Road, Long Ridge Road and Henso Drive. One driver wrote they had “to drive on the wrong side of the road” to get by a pothole on Long Ridge Road.
In New Haven, people reported potholes on Sargent Drive, some near Springside Avenue and Wintergreen Avenue, some close to a Howard Avenue intersection and at least one on Blatchley Avenue.
One respondent wrote there were a couple potholes on Sargent Drive, which were “getting bigger by the day.”
Potholes were also reported in East Haven, Greenwich, Ridgefield and elsewhere in Connecticut.
To find out more about the areas to avoid, take a look at our map that plots the potholes readers reported. Do you know of one not on the map? Submit the location here.