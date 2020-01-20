TORRINGTON — Maureen ‘Mo’ Hubert, the longtime executive director of Friendly Hands Food Bank Inc., died on Sunday, according to the organization.
“We are deeply saddened to say that Maureen Hubert, our Executive Director, has passed. We are all mourning, but do want to reassure our clients we will be open tomorrow as this is what Mo would have wanted. We thank everyone for you’re thoughts and prayers as we go transition through this difficult time,” the organization said in a Facebook post said.
Hubert was the executive director of Friendly Hands Food Bank, which is located at 50 King St. in Torrington, for nearly 30 years.
The food bank has been in dire financial straits in recent years, with Hubert describing its financial problems as “extreme.” Even so, community donations kept Friendly Hands running. The organization is funded entirely by grants, fundraisers and donations.
In addition to supplying food to those who need it throughout the year, Friendly Hands held large donation drives during the holidays. In 2019, the non-profit gave away 400 Thanksgiving meals to families in need as well as meals and toys on Christmas.
Deirdre Houlihan DiCara, executive director of FISH/Friends in Service to Humanity of Northwestern Connecticut, Inc., called Hubert “dedicated.”
“Mo dedicated her life to serving the hungry of our NWCT corner, addressing the needs of families facing life crisis,” she said.
On Sunday, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted a message on Facebook to remember Hubert. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Maureen ‘Mo’ Hubert,’ she wrote. “Thank you Mo for leaving a legacy of kindness and caring for your community to model. Your generous heart will be remembered forever.”
Jessica Scarfo, who has worked with Hubert for the last two years at Friendly Hands, wanted people to know that the food bank is open and running. “I’d love to stress that fact,” she said. “Mo made arrangements, and the food bank will continue. We are here for the community.”
Scarfo said Friendly Hands’ motto is always, “We’re here to help.”
“Mo didn’t care who you were, if you needed help, she was going to help you,” she said. “I came into Friendly Hands part-time at first, and I was interested in the work, and wanted to learn and share about the things we did here. Mo took me under her wing and taught me everything she could.”
Scarfo described her friend as “tough.”
Scarfo said while Hubert “had a very thick skin,” she also “was one of the most generous people I know.”
An example of that generosity, Scarfo said, was making sure people were able to take care of themselves and their loved ones, including their pets. Hubert also started a backpack back-to-school drive for needy children, to be sure they had supplies to start the new school year.
“Many years ago she started getting donations of dog and cat food, to make sure people didn’t sacrifice food for themselves to have food for their pets,” Scarfo said. “She got donations for everything.”
Hubert’s husband George predeceased her, Scarfo said. She has two sisters, a brother, nieces and nephews, and “was very close to her family. Her brother Billy works here at Friendly Hands,” she said.
The food bank’s commitment to those in need is always exemplified during the holidays, but it works with people all year, Scarfo said.
“We do a lot at Friendly Hands, and it was because of Mo,” she said. “People should know about all the things we do here. Find out what we offer — we’re here to help.”
Friendly Hands can be reached by phone at 860-482-3338.