Metro-North’s New Haven Line riders can now check train capacity before boarding

Metro-North Railroad’s New Haven Line customers will now be able to see the amount of available space in each car of an approaching train by checking the digital signs on platforms or the Train Time smartphone app.
The rail service announced Monday that riders can check the digital signs five minutes before a train arrives to see the open spaces, or check the Train Time app at any time. The feature is expected to help customers find cars before boarding.
“As riders continue to return to Metro-North, this makes it even easier to plan your ride,” Catherine Rinaldi, Metro-North Railroad president, said in a statement.
The capacity tracking feature became available for most trains running on electric portions of the Harlem and Hudson lines in November 2020. Metro-North said crews continue to work to bring this technology to the diesel sections of the lines and to older electric rail cars.
Customers who already have the smartphone application will receive an automatic update with the new feature.