LITCHFIELD — The Morgan-Weir American Legion Post #27 offers a unique breakfast/brunch on the second Sunday of each month. The fundraiser features chefs Scott and Mary Wickland creating dinner plate-sized blueberry pancakes, all the way up to a full meal of eggs, pancakes with bacon/sausage, home fries and an English muffin, topped with organic maple syrup. They are joined by bartenders Patti Cheney, Marie Fisher and Tom Dugo who are whipping up Mimosas and Bloody Mary cocktails with a celery stick, three olives and three shrimp as garnishes.
Volunteer waitress Morgan Fischer, 18, is planning to join the armed services, and her mother Andeen Holm, joined the auxiliary to become more involved with the American Legion. The Auxiliary was formed in 1919 and is now the largest women’s patriotic service organization, recognized by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs each year for their “outstanding contribution to the quality of life for veterans in VA medical centers.”
The American Legion, an organization of U.S. war veterans, is composed of four sections: The Legion for those who served during wartime, Sons of American Legion, Auxiliary, and Corporate Members with a lineage of wartime veterans. All are welcome to the brunches, including children.
American Legion Post #27 is located at 418 Bantam Road (Route 202), Litchfield. For information on events such as the monthly brunch and dinners in the main hall, or renting the space, call 860-567-9930. For more details on the American Legion Auxiliary, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.