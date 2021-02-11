Morris: Family skating on Valentine’s Day

MORRIS — The Morris Beach & Recreation Department is partnering with the Morris Fire Company to present a family event on the Morris town green on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate Valentine’s Day with family and loved ones on the ice.
All are welcome to the afternoon of skating on the fire pond in Memorial Park. Attendees need to bring their own skates and cloth face coverings, and will skate at their own risk. There will be hot chocolate for everyone and Valentine’s treat bags for the youngsters.
Nearby parking is available in the rear of James Morris School, and the skating rink is located across from the parking area.
First Selectman Tom Weik, who plans to attend the skating event, agreed that Valentine’s Day is the perfect date. He said, “It’s always great when town departments work together to bring some fun and excitement to the town during these challenging times.”