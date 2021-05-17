MORRIS — The Morris Public Library is holding the following children’s events:
Catch children’s author Grant Uchida via Facebook live on Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m., as he reads his books “Soon Kitty” (Awkward Paws Publishing, 2019) and his newly released “Little Jack of All Trades” (Awkward Paws Publishing, 2021).
“Soon Kitty” is a tale of a procrastinating kitty who is overwhelmed with everything he has to do. Soon Kitty learns to overcome procrastination and to take things one step at a time.
“Little Jack” is the best at learning new things, but will his friendships survive when bragging becomes his new favorite hobby?
Grant Uchida lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and he is looking forward to connecting with young readers on the east coast.
No registration is necessary. Watch live on Facebook at the time of the event: facebook.com/morris.library.ct.
There will be a discussion and signing with Morris author Stephen Drew, of his book “Into the Thin, A Pilgrimage Walk Across Northern Spain,” on Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m.
The author will indulge the audience with his story about his ancient pilgrimage called from across an ocean that follows the designs of the eternal.
Registration is required, there is limited seating. Call 860-567-7440 or visit morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event-registration/. If registering online, please wait for an email confirming registration.