Morris property owner’s application for concert venue rejected

MORRIS — South Farms owner Ben Paletsky has some work ahead before he can again present his Planned Development District application.
Ten minutes into the second public hearing Wednesday night, Planning & Zoning Commission Chairman David Wiig said the application was being rejected because Paletsky failed to notify adjacent property owners to his farm about the hearing.
Paletsky’s application is in response to complaints about his 11-year-old wedding and event business on Higbie Road that held about 45 outdoor concerts between August and November 2020. While there have been no concerts since November, Paletsky plans for them to resume.
Most of the complaints have been related to noise, which some have claimed they can hear from inside their homes with the windows and doors shut.
The first public hearing was held April 12. Both hearings were at the James Morris School gymnasium in town and also over Zoom.
According to Wiig, Paletsky failed to notify adjacent property owners in advance about the hearings.
“A map of the properties within 500 feet, a list of these properties with the landowner’s copies of receipts, have not been provided,” Wiig read in a statement emailed to him by town attorney Steve Byrne. “The lack of notice is serious, and that needed to happen before the public hearing is held.”
The hearing was closed and the application rejected without prejudice. With that type of rejection, the applicant can come back and reapply in the future.
Wiig said if the board approves the application as presented, “we have a defect.”
“It wouldn’t be a valid approval,” he said.
Commission members agreed with Wiig, and said the application cannot move forward without the proper paperwork.
After the hearing, Paletsky said the outpouring of support from the community and beyond has been “humbling.”
“Despite the technicality that ended this process, there’s now a clear pathway for Planned Development districts in Morris and South Farms moving forward,” Paletsky said. “I’m hoping we can now use this time to work together with neighbors who provided feedback about last year and come back to the table with another PDD application that is harmonious for the community.”