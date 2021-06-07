Morris Public Library kicks off summer reading program

MORRIS — The Morris Public Library will offer the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program for all ages and reading levels, from June 22 through Aug. 19.
The program will begin with its Children’s Summer Reading Kickoff and Ice Cream Favors on June 22 at 6 p.m.
Each reading level will have its own Summer Reading activity card to participate in the program. Students (grades PreK- 5) will count the number of tales read, teens (grades 6-12) and adults will enjoy reading as many interesting tales as they can find, an announcement said.
Participants will be able to enter to win a finale prize upon submitting their completed card.
No registration is required – obtain yoar card at the kickoff, at the library or download it from the website https://morrispubliclibrary.net (all levels), starting June 22.
Details: 860-567-7440, https://morrispubliclibrary.net