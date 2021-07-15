MORRIS — Upcoming activities planned by the Morris Public Library at 4 North Street include tech help sessions and a book club meeting.
The library offers one-on-one technology assistance in half-hour tech class sessions on Tuesdays (3-4 p.m.) and Fridays (4-6 p.m.) by appointment.
The class helps participants understand their device or library equipment and assists with downloading library ebooks and audiobooks. Attendees learn how to use the library’s online catalog, request materials independently and explore online resources.
To register, call 860-567-7440 or visit the circulation desk.
The Popular Book Club will meet at the library on Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m. and discuss “Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters” by Jennifer Chiaverini. In May 1875, Elizabeth Todd Edwards reels from news that her younger sister Mary, former First Lady and widow of President Abraham Lincoln, has attempted suicide, a library announcement said.
New registrations for the club are welcomed via 860-567-7440 or by visiting morrispubliclibrary.net/library-calendar-event.