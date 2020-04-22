MORRIS — Beth Aleksinas has spent the past four decades of her life teaching others the very hands-on art of nurturing their bodies through yoga, meditation and fitness classes.
But on March 15, she made the decision to temporarily close the doors of her business, and provide her offerings in a virtual setting.
Aleksinas is a certified fitness coach, yoga teacher, and mindfulness motivational speaker by profession, and had opened her most recent business venture, Bramasole Yoga and Fitness Center in June 2019.
Needless to say, the abrupt closing was an unexpected challenge for her fledgling business.
“We had just started to build momentum,” Aleksinas said. “When everything came to a halt on the 15th, it broke my heart and made me scared. It’s still terrifying.”
But Aleksinas was quick to come to terms with the situation and swiftly put a plan into action.
Her first official foray into online classes was a group yoga session, which she hosted through Zoom.
Zoom is a cloud-based software platform used for teleconferencing, distance education and social relations that has become increasingly popular during the pandemic crisis.
“It went really well, I was pretty suprised,” she said. “It was all new for them too; it was a bunch of us just trying it out with each other.”
According to Aleksinas, the necessity of social distancing and avoiding in person interactions is challenging people from all backgrounds and professions to become more “tech savvy.” But it was a challenge that she was willing to quickly embrace due to the situation at hand.
Aleksinas’s studio is based out of her home in Morris, where she and her staff offer an array of classes including yoga, meditation and spinning. She described it as a “community based gym” that is only open to students during certain hours.
She also regularly works with personal training clients in her home.
In the early stages of the pandemic, Aleksinas continued to offer classes out of her studio. But as the days went by, her concern for the health and safety of her students began to grow.
“At first they said we could have small gatherings, so we were holding out,” she explained. “I didn’t think at first that it involved me. But we had to do the right thing. I didn’t want to put anyone at risk.”
Aleksinas plans to continue offering different types of online classes until it is safe to offer in person sessions once again. Many of these offerings will be free of charge, while others will require a fee.
“I do have some private students that pay me — we do that through Zoom one on one,” she said. “That keeps me going a little bit financially.”
However, the majority of her classes offered through Zoom will have no price tag attached.
She plans to extend the opportunity for students to attend sessions for free, as a way of giving back to the community.
“It’s just something I can do for right now; right now I feel like it’s the one thing I can do,” she said.
Aleksinas also hopes to provide a sense of calm to her clients during what has become an unsettling time for many. One of her class offerings will focus on increasing one’s lung health utilizing different yoga postures and breathing techniques.
“It gives us a little sense of control over something,” she said.
In addition to her fitness offerings, Aleksinas also practices a number of healing modalities. These services include Reiki, Reflexology, Aroma Touch Therapy and Sound Therapy sessions.
Another new reality that the community may be dealing with is social isolation, depression and anxiety, Aleksinas said. She encourages anyone who may be struggling to reach out to her.
“If you really are in great despair, let someone know,” she said. “I’m not a doctor so I can’t fix you, but I’m here, and I’m happy to help in my capacity.”
Although the pandemic has brought about many negative changes to everyday life as we once knew it, Aleksinas is quick to point out the positive aspects of the situation. She emphasized the fact that people are spending more time with their loved ones, finding ways to help others, spending time outdoors and taking time to slow down in their busy lives.
“It’s about embracing all the moments of your life, and trying somehow to find some meaning in it for you,” she said. “I’ve seen so much love come out of it, and it will also bring about joy and love in the long run.”
When the crisis has passed, Aleksinas is confident that her students will be eager to return to the normalcy of attending in person classes.
“I think people are going to want to get out and exercise, I pray so,” she said. “I’m looking forward to all my students coming back.”
She also feels that because it is a small studio with a limited number of students, she can offer a higher level of security for her clients who may be worried about contracting the virus while working out.
“I have more control over the cleanliness of my studio, and my students are more apt to say, ‘I’m not feeling well, so I won’t come tonight,’” she said.
Aleksinas encouraged those seeking information to peruse her website, www.bramasolewellness.
com or contact her via email, Getfit@bramasole
wellness.com. Find her on Facebook at www.face