Mostly cloudy skies for Memorial Day in CT

After a weekend of rain, Memorial Day will be drier, with mostly cloudy skies and a high around 65 degrees, according to current National Weather Service forecasts.
With the holiday also comes a slight breeze up to 10 mph. By Monday night, the temperature drops to around 50 degrees.
After a cooler weekend, temperatures are headed back up Tuesday, with a high near 76 degrees and partly sunny skies with a light wind. By Tuesday night, the temperature will drop down to around 57 degrees.
It’ll be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 76 again and a slight breeze. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temperatures drop to around 58 Wednesday night.
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day Thursday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is about 60 percent. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-70s, the weather service said. Rain showers are likely Thursday night, with the temperature dropping to the low 60s.
Rain is the forecast again Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 77 degrees. By night, rain is likely before 8 p.m. Friday, followed by a chance of showers and a low around 62 degrees.