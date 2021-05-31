Mostly cloudy skies for Memorial Day in CT

Under cloudy skies, sailing students from the Milford Yacht Club file into Milford Harbor in Milford, Conn. on Tuesday, August 2, 2016.

 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

After a weekend of rain, Memorial Day will be drier, with mostly cloudy skies and a high around 65 degrees, according to current National Weather Service forecasts.

With the holiday also comes a slight breeze up to 10 mph. By Monday night, the temperature drops to around 50 degrees.

After a cooler weekend, temperatures are headed back up Tuesday, with a high near 76 degrees and partly sunny skies with a light wind. By Tuesday night, the temperature will drop down to around 57 degrees.

It’ll be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 76 again and a slight breeze. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Temperatures drop to around 58 Wednesday night.

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day Thursday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is about 60 percent. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-70s, the weather service said. Rain showers are likely Thursday night, with the temperature dropping to the low 60s.

Rain is the forecast again Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 77 degrees. By night, rain is likely before 8 p.m. Friday, followed by a chance of showers and a low around 62 degrees.

Connecticut Media Group