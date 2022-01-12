Mostowy to run for Litchfield Hills probate judge

LITCHFIELD — Local lawyer Kristen Mostowy has filed campaign committee paperwork to run for probate judge of the Litchfield Hills in November.
“I have spent my career advocating for the legal needs of the people in her communities, including social security disability, criminal defense, personal injury, real estate and, indeed, probate. The central focus of my legal career has been helping people,” she said.
Mostowy, a Litchfield resident, said she wants to expand her compassion-centered approach into the Litchfield Hills Probate District.
“The Probate Court demands a judge who is able to apply the law but also understands the intense emotions comingled with these types of sensitive matters,” she said. “The residents of the Litchfield Hills Probate District have been very well served by retiring Judge Diane Blick, who has taken a community centered approach.
“I get the same reaction from everyone when it comes to Diane — everyone adores her,” Mostowy said.
Mostowy, who has owned her own law practice for seven years, was a paralegal for 13 years. “I’ve always wanted to be an attorney,” she said. “I love the law.
“In 2016 my parents both passed away, and I had the unfortunate task of dealing with their estate through probate,” she said. “I learned about navigating that part of the legal world during that emotional upheaval.
“I had to work with the probate court in Stratford; they were wonderful. With every question, no matter how minor it was, they were very responsive,” she said. “But I still had my own struggle with the fact that I was emotional, and I realized people in probate court were going through the most intense and unexpected time of their lives.”
When she learned Blick was retiring, she decided she wanted to run for the position.
“I decided, this is the place I need to be, to do the most good for my community,” Mostowy said. “I want to work with people in the same way I needed the compassion and the help. I have that skill set.”
The clients in her law practice often are trying to get their lives back on track after a struggle with substance abuse or mental health issues, she said.
“My biggest challenge, and my most positive attribute, is that I help them understand what’s going on,” she said. “I tell them, ‘Ask me anything, ask it twice, ask it three times.’ It doesn’t matter, if I can help them. So I know that process, because I’ve gone through it.”
Mostowy is running as a Democrat, and is seeking a endorsement from the Democratic State Central Committee at its convention, which will be held in May.
The most important thing for Mostowy is to gain people’s trust. “That’s so important,” she said. “I’m ready to do that.”
To learn more, visit her campaign website at www.mostowyforprobate.com.