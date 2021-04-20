Motivational speaker to talk about overcoming procrastination at Morris library

MORRIS — Motivational business speaker and former illusionist Greg Dwyer will give a presentation on “The Power of Focus” at the Morris Public Library at 4 North Street on Tuesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees can learn how to make focus a habit so it becomes automatic. This presentation will show how to use the power of the mind to overcome procrastination and distraction.
Pre-registration is required. There is limited seating. To register, call 860-567-7440 or visit morrispubliclibrary.net. Those registering online are asked to wait for an email confirming their registration.
Masks are required, social distancing will be in place.