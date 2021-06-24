WOODBURY — The Glebe House Museum’s Summer Experience for Children will continue this year, as the museum has received a $2,625 grant from the Ion Bank Foundation to help support summer programming.
Glebe House will be able to present educational programs that provide area young people with experiences which have inspired them to remain as youth volunteers and summer counselors, a museum announcement said.
This year, the programs will span Colonial and Victorian life in Woodbury.
Registration is open for all sessions: Hands on History is July 12-16 and Art of the Garden is July 19-23 for ages 6-12. Individual Program Days for the Young Apprentice, for children ages 10-15, will be held July 26-30, with each day exploring a different colonial craft.
For more details and a registration form, go to glebehousemuseum.org. Registrations will be accepted until all programs are filled. To receive a program brochure or for more information, call the museum at 203-263-2855 or email office@glebehousemuseum.org.