Museum in Woodbury to offer open fire cooking classes

WOODBURY — The Glebe House Museum at 49 Hollow Road will offer two “Frontier Mess” open fire cooking workshops in August.
Participants will learn the history of cooking on the trail, how to make a fire appropriate for cooking meals, what cooking implements were employed and how to use them.
Workshops will be offered in two sessions. Part one on Sunday, Aug. 8 will focus on the above and a simple recipe. In part two on Sunday, Aug. 15, participants will use the skills learned to create a small meal and a dessert.
Each workshop will begin at 10 a.m. and run until noon in the Glebe House yard with the “Frontier Mess” chuckwagon. Participants will be broken into four groups with a maximum of 20 participants. Each group will be socially distanced.
Each workshop is $45 for members; $55 for nonmembers. The workshop fee includes all supplies and take home resource materials.
To register, visit glebehousemuseum.org. For more information, contact the museum office at 203-263-2855 or Office@glebehousemuseum.org.
To view a video featuring the “Frontier Mess,” go to glebehousemuseum.org/media.