Faced with a nationwide shortage of lifeguards amid the pandemic, Connecticut has not been immune.
Lifeguard staffing for Connecticut’s state parks are at about 62 percent of its capacity, said Will Healey, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The shortage will mean DEEP will only be able to provide lifeguards at six of the eight swimming areas. The sites with lifeguards include the state’s four shoreline state parks.
He said the agency will continue to recruit new lifeguards until June 1 in order to have enough time to train the new recruits.
Connecticut’s shortage comes as states and private businesses are facing a shortage of lifeguards around the country. As the pandemic shuttered businesses and public places last year, many lifeguards found themselves without work, the New York Post reported. That led to a backlog in training and certification programs as older lifeguards retired and travel restrictions prevented the seasonal influx of college-aged adults looking for work.
Healey said the staffing shortage “isn’t dissimilar” to staffing levels last year. But, “we’d love to have some more lifeguards,” he said.
Areas without enough lifeguards will be marked with a “No Lifeguard” sign. He recommended calling ahead to state parks to see if there will be lifeguards on duty that day. The numbers are listed on the agencies website.
To apply to be a lifeguard with DEEP, go to https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Outdoor-Recreation/Work-Outdoors