National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Kent

KENT — A tornado touched down in the south side of town Wednesday afternoon as a significant storm swept through Litchfield County, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.
The agency’s Albany office said a low-level tornado touched down near the covered Bulls Bridge in South Kent, near the New York line around 2:49 p.m., and traveled about a mile east and northeast.
No injuries or fatalities were reported, the agency reported.
The Kent tornado was one mile from touchdown to end, and the path was around 30 yards.“It was a tornado but on the lower end of the tornado levels,” according to meteorologist Tom Wasula.
Peak winds were estimated at 85 miles per hour and the tornado was given a rating of EF0. A rating of EF0 out of a scale of 0 to 5 is considered a weak tornado with winds between 65 to 85 miles per hour, according to NWS.
The agency said the tornado set a record as the earliest tornado in the year in Connecticut history.The earliest tornado on record, which touched down in Tolland County was on April 26, 1961.
“The tornado damage was sporadic along the path which began along Route 7 just north of Bulls Bridge and consisted mostly of downed tree limbs,” the NWS said in its report.
“The damage that started in Bulls Bridge was initially downed tree limbs, and then a few hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted,” Wasula said.
A car tent canopy was also “blown away,” but no buildings were damaged before the tornado ended “in a forested area east of Spooner Hill Road,” NWS said in the report said.
A second tornado with winds estimated at 100 mph, was confirmed in Amenia, N.Y., near Sharon, northwest of Kent. That tornado traveled a little more than half a mile, damaging several homes and tearing the roof off a restaurant.
The NWS dispatched a team around 8 a.m. Thursday to investigate whether a tornado had touched down. They were in the area for several hours.
“They were taking a series of pictures and looking at the damage. That’s how they determined it was a tornado — they take photos and talk with people and we trace it to the radar,” Wasula said.
During a tornado investigation, many factors are examined in order to determine if a tornado touched down in an area.
“We look at many things on the ground — buildings, trees and the debris that’s left behind — what has not been disturbed,” lead meteorologist Brian Montgomery said.
Additionally, the team interviews and investigates those who experienced the event firsthand.
They gather all of that information together, and based on the damage they see through computer programs, they can make their analysis. The findings from the investigation will be useful to the NWS, Montgomery said, for many reasons.
“Not only from an insurance perspective for those who were impacted by the events but also from a verification perspective and research perspective,” he said.
By federal law, the NWS issues storm data, which is available for every significant event that happens across the country, according to Montgomery.
“For us to satisfy that information, we have to investigate it and then we put our findings into an official document which is used by many researchers, insurance companies, and adjusters,” Montgomery said. “That data gets certified 90 days after the event occurs.”
He said there last was a tornado event in Kent on Aug. 7, 2020.
To stay safe during a tornado warning, Wasula advised taking shelter in a basement or interior room such as a bathroom, until the tornado warning has ended.
As far as typical times of the year for a tornado, this tornado, being in April, is “somewhat rare,” Wasula said.
“It’s usually from May to August,” he said. “From 1980 to 2021, we’ve had four tornadoes in April, so two in a day is something,” he said, adding in May, there has been 31 reported tornadoes.
Weather updates can be found on Albany, NY (weather.gov) and Storm Events Database | National Centers for Environmental Information (noaa.gov)