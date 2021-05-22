National Weather Service: Parts of CT could reach nearly 90 degrees this weekend

After a week of high temperatures over 80 degrees, some parts of the state could nearly crack 90 this weekend.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. across most of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Northern Fairfield County is expected to see temperatures as high as 88 degree Saturday, with a light wind.
For areas along the coast, the high will be about 87 degrees, with a light breeze expected in the afternoon.
By Saturday night, the weather service said the temperature will drop to the low 60s, with a 20 percent chance of rain before around 9 p.m.
Along the coast Sunday, the forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies and a high around 88 degrees. The weather service said it will be windy, with gusts up to 23 mph possible.
Further north, the forecast shows a 20 percent chance of rain after 3 p.m., with a high near 89 degrees and winds up to 23 mph.
There’s another chance of rain before 9 p.m. across the state Sunday, with a low in the mid-50s and winds up to 22 mph.