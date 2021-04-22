NCCC in Winsted selected to attend research center’s institute

WINSTED — Northwestern Connecticut Community College has been selected to attend the Community College Research Center’s Summer 2021 Institute.
The Community College Research Center (CCRC) at Columbia University is an independent research center that studies two-year college institutions to strengthen opportunities and improve outcomes for their students, particularly those from undeserved populations, an announcement from NCCC said.
The Institute is designed to help rural and rural-serving colleges overcome the challenges they face in implementing what the announcement called the nationally successful initiative of guided pathways.
With the support of CCRC researchers, NCCC will develop data-driven plans for implementing reforms that will help the community college to recruit and retain students, improve student success rates, and close equity gaps. NCCC will receive additional support from CCRC researchers through the end of 2021.
NCCC will attend the Institute virtually, during the month of July and will begin implementing the reforms in the fall.