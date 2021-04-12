Litchfield County — Winsted students Inez Ortiz and Isabella Jacobs attended the Oxford Consortium for Human Rights spring workshop, called Racial Justice, Minority Rights and Religious Freedom, held virtually at Oxford University, England, on three weekends from March 12-28. The 35-hour workshop concluded with student presentations on March 28.
Inez and Isabella (Izzy) represented Northwestern Connecticut Community College (NCCC), which has had attendees at the Oxford Consortium for Human Rights (OCHR) workshop for five consecutive years. “This workshop has allowed me to learn about human rights issues around the world and has really given me a new perspective about careers in this field,” said Izzy, a first year liberal arts and science student at NCCC.
Inez and Izzy are Torrington High School and Northwestern Regional School District No. 7 (Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk) graduates, respectively. Inez will be completing her associate degree this May from NCCC and will be transferring to Western CT State University for her bachelor’s degree. Inez’s career goal is to become an environmental lawyer. Izzy plans to transfer after completing her degree in accounting, at NCCC. They are both members of Team Success Scholars, which helped to financially support their participation in the conference.
Team Success Scholars Program Director Susan Dichter also attended this spring workshop, facilitating breakout sessions and leading discussion groups. “These experiences are truly transformative for the students. They learn about human rights issues on a global scale, discussing with students from all over the world on actionable plans, and then they come back to their local community empowered with the skills and passion to make grass-roots change in their local community,” she said.
On March 28, Inez and Izzy co-presented their community action projects to the OCHR workshop titled “The Politics of Visibility,” looking at two overlooked populations in society — immigrants who have made Torrington their home, and the challenges of social reentry of criminal offenders.
More information can be found at nwcc.edu/news.