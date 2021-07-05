LITCHFIELD — Wearing hats, sparkly outfits and Independence Day themed decorations, more than 80 pets — and their owners — came to Litchfield Historical Society’s annual pet parade Sunday afternoon at Tapping Reeve Meadow
Each animal was evaluated when they arrived and their owners were handed a certificate with the name of the category they won — such as Curliest Tail, Most Luxurious Coat, Best Shell, Best Ribbit, Fantastic Flippers, and Nicest Ears.
There was about 100 categories, and every pet went home with an award.
While there are mainly dogs at the parade each year, other animals that have made an appearance are guinea pigs, bunnies, and “one or two very brave cats, in a cage,” said Kate Zullo, head of education at the historical society.
“We have one girl who for years has brought her frogs in a little cart,” said Zullo, adding one time, a girl came with her pony.
Over the past few years, stuffed animals have been invited to the event.
“Many children who don’t have pets enjoy bringing their stuffed animals,” Zullo said.
Litchfield Historical Society has held a pet parade for many decades, although it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
In past years, the event is held on the green in the center of town. Pets would parade down a trail and while judges evaluated them.
This year, after the animals were checked in, they — along with their owners — walked at their leisure down a designated trail.
There were also backyard carnival games, such as tug of war, a ring toss, stilt walking, tick-tack-toe, sack races, and a craft table where participants could make pom-poms to cheer for the animals.
Pet owners shared fun facts about their pets, such as how Fritz, an 11-year-old Boston Terrier from Woodbury, will bark at fly swatters and tape measures.
“It’s very bizarre,” said his owner Alice Hecht.
Mosey, 7, a 95-pound Bernese Mountain dog, won Most Likely To Be Seen In Public and 2-year-old Hazelnut, a black Labrador-Australian Shepherd mix, won Best Bark.
Esme and Marina Goodyear, who are 6 and 7, brought their stuffed animals Ellie and Panda, who are married.
Mattisse, Churchill and Coco, all Shih Tzus, won Best Trio.
S’more, a 9-month-old guinea pig, was led around in a covered wagon decorated in red, white and blue, while he was fed green peppers and cucumbers.
Gloria, a chihuahua from Harwinton, is a genius, said her owner Linda Gargano.
“She knows her left from her right and how to ring a bell to go outside,” Gargano said.
According to Zullo, the idea for the pet parade came about when historical society staff found in their collection a flyer for a pet parade held in the early 1800s.
“We said, ‘that was so cool, we’ve got to bring that back,’” Zullo said. “What a great thing for a community to have.”